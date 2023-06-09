ABC10 Honored with 12 Northern California Area EMMY® Awards, Including for Overall News Excellence for the Second Consecutive Year

ABC10, a TEGNA-owned media station, has been recognized with 12 Northern California Area Emmy® awards – including a special achievement award for overall news excellence for the second consecutive year – from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The Northern California region stretches from Visalia to the Oregon border and includes Hawaii and Reno, Nevada.
A total of 1,030 entries were received for news stories that aired in 2022. ABC10 was nominated for a total of 28 awards with Investigative Producer Rory Ward leading the team with 11 nominations. Winners of the 52nd Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards were announced and awarded statues at a special evening gala at the San Francisco Hilton Union Square on June 3.
ABC10 was honored Emmy awards in categories that include the following:
- Special Achievement Award for Overall Excellence/News Excellence
- Hard News Report – “How PG&E Started the Dixie Fire,” Brandon Rittiman, Tyler Horst
- News Feature-Light Feature-Multiple Reports – “Stockton’s Cambodian American Experience,” Ananda Rochita, Rachel Boyoung Kim
- Promotion-News or Content – “Unexplained Death at PG&E,” Tyler Horst
- Arts/Entertainment-News or Long Form Content – “Bartell’s Backroads: Goes to the Movies,” John Bartell, Rory Ward
- Photographer-News – Rory Ward
- Societal Concerns-News or Long Form Content – “The Golden Cage: Trapped at the U.S. Mexico Border,” Gonzalo Magana, Mike Bunnell, Katie Ji Min Kim, John Bartell, Andie Judson, Rory Ward
- Historical/Cultural-News or Short Form Content – “Yurok Canoe Ride,” John Bartell
- Talent-Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent – “Bartell’s Backroads: Top Stops 10 region of California Road Trip,” John Bartell
- Investigative-Single Report – “Fire-Power-Money: Who’s behind the PG&E bailout?,” Gonzalo Magana, Brandon Rittiman, Rory Ward
- Investigative-Multiple Reports – “Unexplained Death at PG&E: What killed Steve Wink?,” Gonzalo Magana, Brandon Rittiman
- Diversity/Equity/Inclusion-News or Short Form Content – “Compton Cowboys,” John Bartell, Rory Ward
“I am incredibly proud that ABC10 continues to be recognized with industry awards including 12 prestigious Emmy Awards from NATAS in their latest competition,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “Additionally, I consider it a very special honor that ABC10 has earned a Special Achievement Award for Overall News Excellence for two years in a row. These accolades are a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication, and talent of our entire ABC10 news team that is supported by efforts of the entire station staff.”
A complete listing of winners of the 52nd Annual Northern California Area Emmy® Awards is available here.
These latest awards and nominations are in addition to a continuing series of recognition and awards earned by ABC10 including four 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, a Peabody Award nomination, and a 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.
To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.