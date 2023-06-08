Sky River Announces Plans for “The Humidor” Opening Late this Year

Sky River Casino is excited to announce plans for The Humidor, an all-new bourbon and cigar lounge, which will open later this year. Construction will get underway soon for the new establishment that will be located next to 32 Brews Street, a popular sports bar and pub. Once The Humidor opens to the public, Sky River Casino will be home to a total of 18 bars, restaurants and lounge destinations offered inside the casino that is located in Elk Grove just off Highway 99.

“We are thrilled to add yet another unique and exceptional venue inside Sky River,” said Sky River Casino’s President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Gibase. “With a welcoming décor highlighted by rich, warm colors and subdued lighting, The Humidor will cater to bourbon, whiskey and cigar lovers who enjoy a relaxed environment for conversing, gaming or simply enjoying the moment.”

Bourbon and whiskey lovers will enjoy a wide range of popular brands from Macallan, Pappy Van Winkle, Whistle Pig, and Louis XIII, just to name a few. For cigar enthusiasts, all the finest brands will be offered at The Humidor.

Once opened, The Humidor will offer yet another amazing option for Sky River Casino guests to experience and enjoy along with SR Prime Steakhouse, 32 Brews Street, Dragon Beaux, River Bar, Rock Bar and The Market.

For more information about Sky River Casino and its offerings, restaurant open hours and more, please call 916-866-0200 or visit www.SkyRiver.com.