Exterior Walls of Sutter’s Fort to Celebrate Pride Weekend then Juneteenth Later in Month

In partnership with California State Parks and Sutter Health, the Midtown Association is proud to announce special lighting activations on the exterior walls of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park in recognition of Sacramento Pride Weekend (June 9, 10 & 11) and Juneteenth (June 17, 18 & 19) from dusk to dawn.

New exterior lighting around Sutter’s Fort was recently installed to improve the visibility and increase security in the area. The project also helps to amplify and “shine a light” on the reinterpretation of the history of Sutter’s Fort, which is part of a key initiative underway to share history that is more accurate, complex, and inclusive.

The area around Sutter’s Fort is one of the most significant green spaces in the central city, and is in close vicinity to upcoming development projects, hotels, and Sutter Health hospital, totaling approximately 7,000 nearby residents. This new installation at Sutter’s Fort adds to a list of lighting projects throughout the district led by the Midtown Association to light up Midtown parks and other key areas in the grid with a goal to help activate spaces, beautify our city with innovative lighting strategies, and increase safety and visibility.

More information about Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park is available at www.suttersfort.org and more information about the Midtown Association is available at www.exploremidtown.org.