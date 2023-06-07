Railroad Museum & Foundation Announce Free Train Rides on Historic Turntable Built in 1911

The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to announce fun and free rides on the historic turntable on Wednesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In celebration of California State Parks Week, the free activity is first come, first served starting at the Central Pacific Passenger Station. The small but mighty No. 2 locomotive will pull an open-air gondola for 15-minute train rides that include a few spins on the turntable. Built in 1911, the historic turntable is located just outside the Roundhouse at the west end of the museum.

This is the first time the public has had the chance to take rides on the historic turntable, an activity designed to connect the importance of railroad turntables and roundhouses with railroad history and operation. Originally built in 1911 by the American Bridge Company for use by Union Pacific in Yakima, Washington, the turntable was installed in Old Sacramento State Historic Park in 1980 as part of a feature of the Roundhouse portion of the California State Railroad Museum.

Other activities happening inside the California State Railroad Museum as part of California State Parks Week include special All Aboard for Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers on Wednesday and Saturday (June 14 & 16) at 11 a.m. and a QR Code Scavenger Hunt throughout the museum all week.

For more information about California State Parks Week (June 14-18), visit www.castateparksweek.org and for more about the California State Railroad Museum or Foundation, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum.