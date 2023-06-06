Midtown Association Launches Third Year of DEI Training

The Midtown Association, in partnership with WEAVE, is proud to present “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress: Gender Inclusion Training,” an educational workshop for interested Midtown and Central City businesses. The free, hour-long inclusivity training session will take place at the Midtown Association office (1401 21st Street) on Friday, June 30, starting at 9 a.m. Led by WEAVE and sponsored by the Midtown Association, the interactive training will take place in a small group setting and space is limited to 25 participants.

The 2023 training workshop will focus on three primary topics that include the following:

Educating interested businesses about gender identities

Gender rights in the workplace and beyond

The importance of pronouns that go well beyond he/him/his and she/her/hers to include gender-neutral or inclusive pronouns.

Now in its third year with topics that change and rotate, the purpose of the continuing series of workshops is to educate the business community and raise awareness about the importance of nurturing an inclusive environment in Midtown and the Central City where everyone feels welcome, safe, and protected.

“Offering important inclusivity training on an ongoing basis supports our mission to cultivate Midtown as the center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “Education and awareness help to foster understanding and acceptance. We believe Midtown Love is a verb – being in action to actively celebrate, include and proudly protect our fellow members – and are intentional about our actions to ensure Midtown is a special place that is welcoming to everyone.”

Interested Midtown and Central City businesses, residents and visitors can apply to participate in the “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress: Gender Inclusion Training,” via this link.

For more information about the Midtown Association’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/inclusive; and for more information about Midtown Sacramento and/or the Midtown Association in general, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.