DOCO Offers a Summer Schedule Filled with Pride, Music, Movement, a Makers Market and More

DOCO (Downtown Commons) is kicking off a fun-filled schedule of summer activations complete with music and dance, colorful Sacramento Pride photo opportunities, yoga, a high-energy artisan Makers Market, and more. All summer activations on the DOCO plaza are free to attend.

Tropical Sundays – June 4, 11, 25 & July 16, 23, 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Produced by Kandia Entertainment, plaza guests will enjoy upbeat family-friendly entertainment with local artists and DJs at the Tahoe Blue Ridge Bar area. This Latin-inspired music series will feature multicultural live music and a dance floor with salsa, bachata, and cumbia lessons.

Pride Photo Ops & DJ Pop-Ups – June 10, 11

In celebration of Sacramento Pride Weekend, DOCO will offer special photo opportunities – with a vibrant rainbow-colored selfie backdrop – and DJ pop-ups throughout west plaza. Guests are encouraged to tag @DOCOSacramento on social media to share their photos.

Yoga on the Green Presented by CalHOPE – June 11 at 11 a.m.

Yoga on the Green presented by CalHOPE – a proud partner of the Sacramento Kings – will be offered in the open-air space at DOCO in front of the entrance to Golden 1 Center. Designed to encourage the importance of moving the body and calming the mind, the free yoga is suitable for all levels and ages. Pre-registration is not required and participants are encouraged to bring water and towels; yoga mats will be provided to the first 100 guests.

Revival at the Sawyer Summer Activation Line-Up – June 17 & 24 plus Specials Every Evening

Sacramento’s premier rooftop bar and gathering place is offering an exciting summer line-up with a variety of activations and specials, including:

Vibes & Flow Yoga with Namaste By Jay on June 17 in the Sawyer’s Maple Suite starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a “mix and mingle” in Revival. Tickets are required and available here

Vinyl DJ Sunday with guest DJs every week from 5 to 9 p.m. along with an all-day happy hour on Sundays

Shuck Mondays with $2 specials on oysters and $7 Chandon or Chandon Rose (starting at 4 p.m.) plus happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tequila Tuesday & Tacos at a special $40 price for three tequila tastings and two tacos along with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday Night DJ with lively tunes played by popular DJs from 6 to 10 p.m. along with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday Tiki Night with Bungalow bar music, tiki-inspired cocktails, and delicious food specials from 6 to 9 p.m. along with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday DJ Night with hand-crafted cocktails and DJ tunes from 7 to 11 p.m.

Wellness event Reiki Healing + Infused Meditation Class on June 24 starting at 10:15 a.m. in Sawyer’s Maple Suite followed by a “mix and mingle” in Revival; tickets are required and available here.

Polanco Cantina Taco Tuesdays – Weekly Starting June 20

Starting on June 20 with a Kick-Off Party, Polanco Cantina will offer special Taco Tuesdays weekly from 8-11 p.m. with entertaining music on the patio, street tacos and margaritas sold out of the taco truck plus happy hour pricing all evening ($5 cover charge). The Taco Tuesdays activation will continue through summer as weather permits.

Summer Makers Market – June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presented by River City Marketplace, the DOCO Summer Makers Market will feature a variety of local vendors, makers and artisans in west plaza, offering a diverse assortment of handmade specialty items and gift ideas. The plaza will also feature entertaining music while guests shop for various items such as jewelry, bath and body products, artwork, greeting cards, candles and more. Makers Market shoppers are also encouraged to visit the retailers and shops available at DOCO, including Capital Agenda, Identity Boutique, IT’SUGAR, Lids + Kings Locker Room, Impound Comics, Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage, Sacramento Kings Team Store and Urban Outfitters.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

The plaza also offers a DOCO Rewards loyalty program with prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying and completing activities via the online app. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. Plus, during the Summer Makers Market on June 24, shoppers will receive double points. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, please visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.