ABC10 Honors Four Local Award Recipients of the 2023 TEGNA Foundation Grant Program

ABC10’s parent company TEGNA recently announced the recipients of four 2023 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant awardees in the Greater Sacramento region. The annual awards program is designed to recognize and applaud deserving organizations for their efforts to positively impact the local community. ABC10 presented each of the four deserving organizations with grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 during a special reception on May 8, 2023.

The 2023 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant awardees in the local market include the following:

Health Education Council – works to improve health outcomes in under-served neighborhoods by empowering the people in them to create the solutions they need most.

works to improve health outcomes in under-served neighborhoods by empowering the people in them to create the solutions they need most. Sacramento Cottage Housing, Inc. – provides housing and services to those experiencing the crippling effects of homelessness and who are in desperate need of shelter and stability.

provides housing and services to those experiencing the crippling effects of homelessness and who are in desperate need of shelter and stability. Junior Achievement of Sacramento – aims to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

aims to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Food Literacy Center – teaches children in low-income elementary schools about cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve our health, environment, and economy.

“It was quite an honor to help present the 2023 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant awards on behalf of our parent company,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “These awards recognize the dedication of those who work diligently all year long to make a positive and immediate impact in our community plus help to build a successful future for our region.”

To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.