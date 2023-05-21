First-Ever Self Care Sundays Wellness Festival Coming to the R Street Corridor on May 28

Uplifting yet grounded and energized yet oh-so-soothing, the first-ever Self Care Sundays Wellness Festival is scheduled for this Sunday, May 28, 2023. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the vibrant R Street Corridor (1808 14th Street in Sacramento), the family-friendly and open-to-everyone event will include a wide range of activations designed for community members interested in relaxing, rejuvenating and reconnecting with themselves and those around them.

Surrounded by engaging entertainment, live music, dance performances, and artistry-in-action at every turn, the dynamic event is highlighted by feel-good fitness activities such as yoga, Pilates, boot camps, meditations, step aerobics, roller skating, and Zumba (all ages and levels welcome). Hands-on creative activations will also be available that include a Kid Zone with face painting, jumpers, workshops, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their four-footed friends and the event will even showcase a Puppy Pin with adorable pugs ready to find their forever families. And, for those hungry for a delicious variety of bites and beverages, a number of local food vendors and culinary options will be available for purchase such as Cousins Lobster, Bubble Cone, vegan foods, acai bowls, Fire Wood Pizza, street tacos and more. As a highlight, a Mimosa Garden will add to the spirited fun for those 21+.

With a loyal following, Self Care Sundays is now in its fourth season and is well known for monthly pop-up activations that take place at various locations throughout Sacramento.

Self Care Sundays and the first-ever Wellness Festival were created by Nicole R. Carmier Hatch who believes in the power of positive mental health and the pursuit of overall wellness for the mind, body and soul.

“Self Care Sundays was a concept first created during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to intentionally and authentically understand the importance of self-reflection and taking the time to care of ourselves so we can care for others,” said Nicole R. Carmier Hatch, Self Care Sundays Founder and Creator. “I applaud and appreciative the amazing community that has welcomed and embraced Self Care Sundays, which clearly fills a need in ourselves and our collective community.”

Space is limited to the Self Care Sundays Wellness Festival and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Nourish Your Soul adult tickets cost $15 each (includes all activities); Mind, Body & Mimosas adult tickets cost $47 each (includes all activities plus full access to the adult Mimosa Garden); Namaste kids tickets cost $7 each for children ages 4-12 (includes access to all activities & Kid Zone); and the event is free for children ages 3 and under.

Self Care Sundays is proudly sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy, Trader Joe’s, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Urban Roots, Walmart, and West Elm and with support provided by the R Street Corridor.

Advance tickets to the Self Care Sundays Wellness Festival on May 28 are available via Zeffy or Eventbrite. For more information about the Wellness Festival or Self Care Sundays in general, please visit www.selfcaresundaysac.com or follow on social @selfcaresundays_sac.