Midtown Association Celebrates Arts, Culture & Community with Re-Energized Second Saturday Activations May through October

The Midtown Association is proud to launch a series of re-invigorated district-wide Second Saturday monthly activations May through October 2023. Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday presented by the Midtown Association, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento and the City of Sacramento are designed to celebrate the thriving arts and culture scene deeply rooted in all that is Midtown. Each Second Saturday will be highlighted by unique day and evening experiences that include live pop-up art installations, music, dance and entertainment, family-friendly activities, gallery tours, culinary artistry along with food and drink specials at nearby bars and restaurants, and much more.

“We are thrilled to lead the effort to reinvigorate the city’s Second Saturday tradition while honoring Midtown’s role as the center for culture, creativity and vibrancy,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “Our goal is to capture and celebrate the spirit of the district in a very special, intentional way. We invite the community to join us each month to enjoy uniquely Midtown experiences made possible by our incredible local businesses and talented artists, musicians, and creatives who make Midtown such an inviting and dynamic destination.”

Expected to draw 10,000 visitors to Midtown each month, Second Saturday activations start early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continue well into the evening hours. A diverse and eclectic variety of energized activities will span Midtown each Second Saturday with dedicated activations at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street), the Midtown Central and Midtown Sutter restaurant districts, along 16th Street from C through P Street, and at select multifamily residences – 17 Central Apartments, 1801L Apartments, 16 Powerhouse Apartments, The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments, 19J Midtown Apartments, and The Mansion Apartments.

A sampling of Midtown’s Second Saturday activations include the following:

All day/evening (timing and locations vary) – Gallery and theatre activations that may include special performances and receptions, “meet the artist” opportunities, and behind-the-scenes studio tours.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Midtown Farmers Market special activities complete with yoga, musical experiences, and an all-new beer and wine garden (20 th between J and Capitol).

Noon to 4 p.m . – Fun and surprising family-friendly interactive arts performances will include a magic show, glitter tattoos, face painting, eye-catching displays complete with giant bubbles, hands-on crafts, and more at Fremont Park (16 th & P) hosted by Capitol Area Development Authority (CADA).

4 to 8 p.m. – Art walk experiences with outdoor live music performed by strolling musicians available along 16 th Street from P to C and a Midtown Sutter Pub Crawl on 28 th Street from J to N; 16 th Street activations are hosted by Blue Diamond and Downtown Sacramento Partnership, and Midtown Sutter activations are hosted by Teichert/Stonebridge Properties. Plus, at 20 th & K, a sizable art market will take place with spectacular artistic performances sponsored by Fulcrum Properties. Then at 24 th & K, live entertainment, an intimate art market and unique photo opportunities will be showcased and hosted by Thomas Roth.

4 to 8 p.m. – Various "Live Midtown" properties and living spaces will offer Second Saturday activations each month highlighted by art installations and experiences, live musicians, popular DJs and more. Locations include 17 Central Apartments (1026 17 th Street), 1801L Apartments (1123 18 th Street), 16 Powerhouse Apartments (1606 P Street), The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments (1714 21 st Street), 19J Midtown Apartments (1827 J Street) and The Mansion Apartments (1517 H Street).

7 to 10 p.m. in May and June – Free "Films with Friends" outdoor movies playing on the exterior wall of Sutter's Fort and hosted by Friends of Sutter's Fort; "Grease Sing-A-Long" is playing on May 13 and Disney's "Newsies" starring Christian Bale on June 10. Plus, 1801L and the Handle District will present free outdoor movies in a parking lot next to Nudge Eco Store and Strapping Store (1116 18 th Street). "Top Gun" will be shown on May 13 "Fast and the Furious" on June 10.

10 p.m. and later – Nine pre-approved e-permit holders will host Second Saturday After Parties inside bars and venues with enhanced art experiences such as live performances, comedy, and dance. Second Saturday After Party locations include Barwest, Der Biergarten, Faces Nightclub, Flamingo House, Golden Bear, Harlow's, LowBrau, Mango's and The Cabin.

All afternoon & evening (timing and locations vary)– food and drink specials and culinary art in action at Midtown bars and restaurants.

For more information about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday details that are continuously updated, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com, plus a helpful and user-friendly Second Saturday FAQ is available at www.exploremidtown.org/second-saturday-faq. For visitors traveling from out of town (or those looking for a local staycation), Midtown offers several amazing options to stay at overnight at boutique hotels including at the Fort Sutter Hotel and Hyatt House.