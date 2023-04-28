Local Museums Collaborate for “A Stanford Spring” with Unique Artifacts and Experiences Highlighting the Lives of Jane & Leland Stanford

Three Sacramento area museums are collaborating to present “A Stanford Spring,” a limited-time offering that showcases the lives of Jane and Leland Stanford with unique artifacts on display at the California State Railroad Museum, Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park and the Sacramento History Museum. The remarkable artifacts are on display now and will remain up through June at the three participating museums.

Plus, special offers, promotions and events are planned to further highlight the experience and connect with museum visitors, including:

California State Railroad Museum – On special display is an historic Central Pacific Commissioners’ Car that traveled to Promontory, Utah – with Central Pacific Railroad President and former California Gov. Leland Stanford and the priceless ceremonial Golden Spike on board – for the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869. Plus, a special “Travel in Style” excursion train ride is planned on May 27 at 4 p.m. (for guests ages 21 and over) that will include light appetizers, wine, and a souvenir wine glass to take home. Train ride guests will enjoy a scenic 45-minute ride down the Sacramento River in a first-class rail car (elegant attire is encouraged).

Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park – A cherished cookbook owned by Jane Stanford titled Mrs. Hale’s New Cook Book published in 1857 is on special display. Plus, two free and open to the public Garden Tours are planned for May 14 at 10 a.m. and June 15 at 10 a.m. for California State Parks Week, all ages are welcome and advance reservations are not required.

Sacramento History Museum – An opulent special occasion dress worn by Jane Stanford is now on display on the third floor of the museum. Made of silk and lavender in color, the beautifully ornate 1860s dress is on loan from the Center for Sacramento History’s impressive collection.

Open hours for each of the three museums are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors can receive half off admission at the Sacramento History Museum by showing their same-day receipt from the California State Railroad Museum. Admission to Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park is always free. Tickets to ride the “Travel in Style” excursion train ride are $40 and space is limited. More details about “A Stanford Spring” are available at www.californiarailroad.museum/stanford.

