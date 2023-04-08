Downtown Sacramento Partnership Announces 30th Annual Concerts in the Park Musical Line-Up

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is excited to announce the 30th Annual Concerts in the Park musical line-up that energizes Downtown Sacramento with live music on Friday evenings May 5 through July 28, 2023 (except July 7). Always fun and FREE, Concerts in the Park is the longest-running, outdoor music festival in Sacramento that showcases the talents of local and national bands, artists, and DJs at Cesar Chavez Plaza (9th & J Streets) in Downtown Sacramento.

“We are thrilled to announce an amazing, high energy, and eclectic three-month musical line-up of local and national artists for our 30th Annual Concerts in the Park,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Talented performers and live music at Cesar Chavez Plaza energizes summertime in downtown and defines Sacramento as the cultural hub of the Capital City.”

As a 2023 season kick-off on Friday evening, May 5 (Cinco de Mayo), Downtown Sacramento Partnership is partnering with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Ernesto Delgado to present special performances by Latin Grammy nominated Kat Dahlia, Sol Peligro, LabRats, and DJ Eddie Z.

The exciting and high-energy 2023 Concerts in the Park line-up includes nearly 60 talented local and national bands and DJs that include sounds from musical artists such as Blue October, Eric Bellinger, Kat Dahlia, Matt Maeson, and White Reaper, just to name a few. A detailed line-up along with more information about Concerts in the Park is available here.

To unveil the impressive line-up of confirmed national and local musicians, a countdown and giant 20’ banner drop took place from the roof of Solomon’s at 730 K Street in the heart of downtown.

A production of Downtown Sacramento Partnership, Concerts in the Park 2023 is proudly sponsored by Dignity Health (presenting), Bud Light, Bogle Vineyards & Winery, Bonney Plumbing, Electrical, Heating, and Air (Official Cooling Sponsor), Lime, and Sacramento365.com. For more information about downtown Sacramento, please visit GoDowntownSac.com.