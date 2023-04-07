 Midtown Association Announces Three Latest “Street Food Sacramento” Grant Recipients

The Midtown Association is proud to announce the latest three new “Street Food Sacramento” grant recipients selected as part of a continuing program designed to celebrate and amplify Sacramento’s diverse street food culture while also reducing entry barriers of historically underrepresented populations. First launched with grant recipients in 2020, a total of nine deliciously deserving food concepts have been awarded “Street Food Sacramento” grants by the Midtown Association.

Among other valuable benefits, the grant recipients will have the opportunity to participate as vendors in the thriving and ever-expanding Midtown Farmers Market for an entire year, one of whom has already started at the Market. The approximate value for each of the “Street Food Sacramento” grants is $11,250 per food business.

The 2023 “Street Food Sacramento” grant awardees include the following:

Lee and Kathy Kuykendall of Fork Fire Foods, showcased by small-batch handmade marinades made from top-quality organic ingredients from around the world, Fork Fire marinades bring a delicious new dimension of flavor to meals in an easy-to-use manner;

Pablo Rivas of Old Coyote, a Latin-fusion food pop-up that aims to create flavors and products relevant to the culture of Sacramento. Their menu is highlighted by their signature pupusas, which range in flavors from classic El Salvadorian style to renditions featuring other Latin, Indian and Japanese flavor profiles;

Dennelyn Siazon of Real Mojo Foods, featuring small-batch, preservation-free pickles and sauces, Real Mojo Foods embodies both local produce and ingredients, but also a combination of classic yet diverse flavor profiles that are reflective of Dee's Midwest upbringing and AAPI culture.

Real Mojo Foods has already started as a vendor at the Midtown Farmers Market and Fork Fire Foods and Old Coyote are expected to start in early May. In addition to coveted booth space at the Midtown Farmers Market, the “Street Food Sacramento” grant package also includes infrastructure to use at their booths (including a tent and tables), marketing support (logo, business cards, menu design and printing), support with event insurance, startup funds to purchase products, and social media support (guidance on how to use an existing profile more efficiently or in the creation of a profile). Participants will also have access to technical assistance, including from Alchemist CDC and via a mentor and workshops through the MetroBusiness Center (hosted by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce), starting at month six of the grant term.

“This is an especially exciting year for us at the Midtown Farmers Market — as we celebrate our 10th season — and we’re thrilled to continue to introduce exciting new food concepts as part of our ‘Street Food Sacramento’ grant food program,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “It has been inspiring and uplifting to watch the grant recipients from previous years as they grow, prosper and fine-tune their offerings. We encourage the community to seek out and support all of the deserving ‘Street Food Sacramento’ grant recipients as they add new flavors to our collective culinary culture.”

The Street Food Sacramento program is made possible from Raley’s (a program sponsor) and SMUD (for funding from a SMUD Seed Grant) along with invaluable guidance and support provided by a team of community leaders. The grantee selection committee includes representatives from the following community-minded local businesses and organizations: Kyla Bryant with the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, Madeline Barbour with MetroBusiness Center, Chelsea Minor with Raley’s, Patrick Mulvaney with Mulvaney’s B&L, Lisa Nava with Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna’s office, and Cathy Rodriguez with Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

More information about the Midtown Association’s Street Food Sacramento program is available here:

https://exploremidtown.org/street-food-sacramento/.