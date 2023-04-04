History Museum Displays “Community Art Quilts Project” by Women & Girls

In partnership with the Sacramento County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls and Women’s Wisdom Art, the Sacramento History Museum is proud to present a special, pop-up exhibition titled the “Community Art Quilts Project” that is on display at the Museum through May 14, 2023. The limited-time textile art exhibit is located on the Museum’s second floor and showcases one large quilt along with ten smaller quilts.

The pop-up exhibition promotes a shared sense of connection and hope from diverse communities of women and girls answering the question, “What do women and girls need in Sacramento County?” The project was created and executed by Women’s Wisdom Art as an interactive project during the county-wide Listening Circles organized by Sacramento For Women and Girls and the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Establishment of a Sacramento County Women’s Commission, the volunteer efforts that led to the establishment of a Sacramento County commission for women and girls.

As a central focal point for the exhibit, the largest quilt was created last from art squares drawn by members of the inaugural Sacramento County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls on the occasion of the first meeting of the Commission, November 9, 2021. Ten of twelve smaller quilts – comprised of 192 individual squares – are also be on display. The quilts, created by Women’s Wisdom Art display the drawings from the listening circles, crafted by a diverse group of women ranging in age from teenagers to those in their mid-80s.

Sacramento County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls was established in 2021 to advise the County Board of Directors and the public and to improve the social welfare, health, economic status, and overall quality of life for women and girls in Sacramento County. Women’s Wisdom Art is a grassroots art empowerment program that was created for women experiencing poverty, violence, and loss as a way to provide access to a supportive, creative community.

For more information about Women’s Wisdom Art, please visit www.womenswisdomart.org; more information about the Sacramento County Commission for Women and Girls is available here; and for more about the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.