Fun & Free Old Sacramento Spring Festival

Come one, come all! The Sacramento History Museum invites the community to celebrate the season during a fun, free and family-friendly Old Sacramento Spring Festival happening on Sunday, April 30. The 2nd annual festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 1849 Scene – the sycamore-shaded lawn just across from the Sacramento History Museum and California State Railroad Museum – at the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

A collaboration of the Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento Living History, and the Sacramento Country Dance Society, the 2nd Annual Old Sacramento Spring Festival is highlighted by hourly dances around a 15-foot maypole – complete with a crown and ribbons – as well as traditional country dances to live music performed by the six-member Quite Carried Away band.

Over time and throughout centuries, similar spring celebrations and traditions cross various cultures. In Sacramento, “City of Festivals” spring celebrations date back to 1885 when the “Grand Festival of Flowers” honored philanthropist and art museum founder Margaret Crocker. The upcoming Old Sacramento Spring Festival draws from that tradition, as well as Camellia Festivals that celebrated Sacramento’s now 160-year association with its official flower.

In addition to dancing, festival attendees can also enjoy demonstrations by the Sacramento County Dance Society, hands-on arts-and-crafts stations, hobby-horse races, gold panning, lawn games such as cornhole and giant Jenga, and more.

For more information about the Old Sacramento Spring Festival, the Sacramento History Museum or Sacramento Living History, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.