Home » Celebrate Earth Day with Outdoor Movie Showing of “Free Willy” at Sutter’s Fort
Community Voice

Celebrate Earth Day with Outdoor Movie Showing of “Free Willy” at Sutter’s Fort

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Photo courtesy of Friends of Sutter's Fort

Friends of Sutter’s Fort, in partnership with Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, will present a fun, free and family-friendly Earth Day evening activation on Saturday, April 22, from 7 to 10 p.m. Debuting a series of “Films with Friends” outdoor movie screenings, the beloved movie “Free Willy” will be shown on the exterior wall of Sutter’s Fort. Movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and friendly dogs are welcome. No alcohol is allowed. Plus, the first 100 attendees will receive a free glow necklace or bracelet and small popcorn.

In addition, delicious VolksWaffle desserts, refreshing beverages and ocean-themed candy will be on-site and available for purchase. Movie goers can also choose to support Friends of Sutter’s Fort by purchasing a Films with Friends Fun Pack for $50 with all proceeds benefiting efforts to bring more community events and activations to Sutter’s Fort. The Friends Fun Pack will include:

  • Picnic blanket perfect for watching the movie on the lawn
  • Assortment of candy including ocean themed lollipops 
  • 4 sodas or waters
  • 4 small popcorns 

Friends Fun Packs are available to order in advance at www.suttersfort.org and on-site at the event (if and while supplies last).

Starting at 7:30 p.m. — prior to the start of the movie at 8 p.m. — representatives of California State Parks will present a short talk or “campfire program” (with a virtual campfire on screen) that will tie into the movie and Earth Day.

Additional “Films With Friends” outdoor movie showings will take place later this summer, including a showing of “Grease Sing-A-Long” on May 13 and Disney’s “Newsies” starring Christian Bale on June 10.

For those interested in visiting inside Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., regular admission is $5 per adult (18 and older), $3 per youth (ages 6 to 17) and is free for children 5 and under. For more, call 916-445-4422 or visit www.suttersfort.org.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap