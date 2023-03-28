Celebrate Photography Month Sacramento in April

Led by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center – a non-profit organization located in Midtown Sacramento – the 5th Annual Photography Month Sacramento takes place in April 2023. The annual event celebrates the photographic arts and is made possible through a creative collaboration of involved partners that include the City of Sacramento, Visit Sacramento, Inside Publications and Sacramento365.com, along with supportive sponsors such as Meyer’s Investment Group of Baird, Circle Design, Missy Anapolsky and Sony Corporation, just to name a few.

First launched in 2018, the month-long event is highlighted by a variety of diverse events that include special exhibits, receptions, photo shoot pop-ups, workshops, lectures, photo shoot gatherings, and more. Photography Month Sacramento creates a shared platform for galleries, museums, educational institutions, libraries, retail establishments, photographers, and patrons to celebrate and elevate the art of photography. Interested participants are encouraged to create and/or highlight their own activations to help showcase the art of photography.

“Photography Month was created to highlight the immense talent in our region and to create purposeful displays of photographic art for everyone to enjoy. In a world where digital images are everywhere, it’s important to present in-person experiences which offer a completely different dimension to the art. Our partner organizations are all creating opportunities for photographic artists to exhibit their work in a wide range of techniques and interpretations,” says Roberta McClellan, the event organizer and Viewpoint Photographic Art Center executive director.

Over the years, Photography Month Sacramento has expanded geographically and in terms of the types of activations. In fact, a diverse and eclectic variety of events, gatherings and opportunities are being planned throughout the region, including in Auburn, Grass Valley and Nevada City, Roseville, Sacramento, and Woodland. More than 25 events and activations are expected in 2023 (many will be uploaded to the dedicated web page at a later date), a sampling of which includes the following:

“Out of Orbit, Still In Rotation” exhibit at The Brickhouse Gallery and Art Complex in Sacramento’s Oak Park presents the work of two emerging artists – Cheyenne Araujo and Yann Lapnet – that is designed to “inspire an urgent sense of exploration for life as it is,” said Cheyenne Arauho;

“Essential Elements: Earth, Wind, Fire and Water” exhibit at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Midtown Sacramento, highlighting how the environment has become a powerful focal point in our lives;

“Sacramento Through Your Lens” exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront showcasing photographs by the public capturing images of the Capital City that provide a variety of different perspectives;

“Abstract Photography Program and Shoot” at Eskaton in Sacramento, a gathering of enthusiasts presented by the Gold Rush Chapter of the PSA (Photographic Society of America);

“Apperture 2023 Photography Show” at General Gomez Arts & Events Center in Auburn, showcasing works by renowned photographer Kurt Edward Fishback;

“Near and Far: The World in Focus” exhibit at Gallery 625 in Woodland, reflecting unique and unexpected perspectives of monuments and landscapes, out of the way places, local spots in backyards, and more;

“Not On Solid Ground” exhibition at Nevada City Winery in Nevada City, showcasing the compelling works of four talented photographers.

It’s not too late for the community to get involved and participate in the 5th Annual Photography Month Sacramento. Once any photography-related concepts are confirmed by businesses, organizations, museums or individuals, participants are encouraged to post information details about any upcoming events here, a community curated calendar that is connected to and supported by Sacramento365.com.

To learn more and/or find out about available sponsorship opportunities for Photography Month Sacramento 2023, please visit www.photomonthsacramento.org.