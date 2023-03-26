Railroad Museum & Foundation Announce 40th Consecutive Season of Weekend Excursion Trains

Presenting the only train ride experience behind an authentic, historic locomotive in the Sacramento region, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to announce the 40th consecutive season of popular weekend excursion train rides on the Sacramento Southern Railroad that start April 1-2, 2023. While some pre-season train rides are already available on a limited basis, a total of five train rides will be available each weekend day beginning with the official kick-off of the season. And, starting on April 7, three excursion train rides will also be available on Fridays.

Train ride guests have the option to ride in open-air gondolas with bench seating or in comfortable and cushioned enclosed coach cars. Excursion train ride guests delight in the sights, smells and sounds of an authentic, historic locomotive as it rolls along the levees of the Sacramento River for a six-mile, 50-minute roundtrip excursion. Appealing to all ages, the experience offers guests the chance to enjoy train travel from an earlier era.

Weekend excursion train ride tickets are limited and interested riders are encouraged to book online in advance. If still available, weekend excursion train ride tickets can be purchased in-person starting at 9 a.m. the day of the train ride. All Tuesday/Thursday tickets are only available day-of at the Central Pacific Railroad Passenger Station (on Front between I and J streets). All weekday and weekend excursion trains depart from the Passenger Station.

Preseason train rides are available on weekends at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. through March and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. through April. Beginning Opening Weekend on April 1-2, train rides depart on weekends at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. during the official season. On Fridays, excursion trains depart at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

All regular/coach excursion train tickets cost $15 for adults, $8 for youths (ages 6-17), and ages five and under ride free. For passengers desiring a first-class train ride experience (also starting April 1-2), tickets cost $25 for adults, $18 for youths and are free for children five and under. First-class train tickets often sell out early so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. All California State Railroad Museum Foundation members receive free regular/coach train rides and discounted First Class experiences, based on availability.

To purchase weekend excursion train ride tickets or for more information about the California State Railroad Museum or Foundation in general, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum.