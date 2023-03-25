Ever-Growing Midtown Farmers Market Debuts 10th Season with 200+ Vendors in April

The Midtown Association is thrilled to celebrate the 10th season of the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market that debuts on April 1, 2023, with more than 200 vendors, enhanced programming, and special activations sure to please shoppers hungry for new culinary experiences. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with spring/summer hours in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

As a highlight to the debut of the 10th season, newly established market destinations are identified by themed offerings such as Artisan Alley, Boutique Boulevard, Market Square, Merchant Market, Producers Plaza, Savory Street, and the Street Food Sacramento block. As examples, Merchant Market will be filled with vendors who curate and up-cycle vintage clothes, an eco-friendly re-fillery, pet toys, home goods, and more such as Ua Ke ﻿(“together”), a Hmong mother-daughter who ﻿produce hand poured, 100 percent soy wax candles, tie-dye custom shirts, and concrete vases and their cute little mobile bar. Savory Street will showcase a diverse culinary scene with vendors who make a wide arrangement of goodies that shoppers can enjoy such as Ukranian perogies and borscht from Ukrfoods Now and Filipino Fusion pastries from Happy Mac, Pastries and more including mochi donuts, macarons, Ube brownies, Ube croissants dessert cups, butter mochi, and brioche rolls.

With more vendors than ever before, a number of first-time vendors are joining the market in April and coinciding with the new season. A few of the new vendors include Achadinha Cheese Company in Producers Plaza, ﻿Scentz N Stones with waist beads, wrapped stones, and aromatherapy blends on Boutique Boulevard, Lonnita’s Luxury Body Collection in Artisan Alley, ﻿and Hella-Halo on the Street Food Sacramento block.

A schedule of some of the fun and free activations and demonstrations happening in April at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following:

Saturday, April 1:

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Water-bath canning workshops by Midtown Jams & Snacks where market participants will learn all about canning fresh fruits and veggies on Savory Street

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by guitarist and musical artist David Perry Molina in Market Square

Saturday, April 8:

10 a.m. – Demos about how to turn old soap bars into liquid soap and how to upcycle mason jars by Ecojoyous in the Merchant Market lot

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining live music by Jordan Simpson (JAS) in Market Square

Saturday, April 15:

10 a.m. – Plant start transplant demo by Cultural Roots Nursery that will include container gardening information and seed giveaways (while supplies last) in the Producers Plaza block

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining live music by guitarist and musical artist David Perry Molina in Market Square

Saturday, April 22:

9:30 a.m. – Composting workshop by ReSoil Sacramento where market participants can learn how to compost gardens properly in Market Square

10 a.m. – How to upcycle jewelry demo by Bunker’s Attic in the Merchant Market lot

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining live music by the talented Jessica Carey in Market Square

Saturday, April 29:

10 a.m. – Re-use of candle containers demo to enhance sustainability and information about recycling by Mahal Scent on Boutique Boulevard

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining live music by Joshua Boronkay – J.B. Baron in Market Square

Throughout the month of April and in recognition of Earth Day, the Midtown Farmers Market will be featuring earth-centered activities throughout as part of an eco-friendly “Grow with Us” campaign. Shoppers will be encouraged to look for a feather flag each Saturday with demonstrations and workshops from featured vendors. More information about each week’s “Grow with Us” vendor will be available via Instagram @midtownfarmersmarket. ﻿

Also starting in April, Midtown Farmers Market shoppers can easily find the location of their favorite vendors on www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com via an interactive and regularly updated market map.

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The Midtown Farmers Market now extends south to Capitol Avenue in front of Jack’s Urban Eats, joining the existing footprint that includes J, K & L Streets from 19th to 21st Streets. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.