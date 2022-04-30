The Nextdoor 100 Block Party Coming to Midtown 5/22

The Nextdoor 100 is a celebration of the super amazing supportive, surprising, creative, compassionate, never-not-there-when-you-need them neighbors across America. From the local grocer that’s open 365 days a year to the friend that’s always at the ready with a meal or a ride, this ‘for neighbors, by neighbors’ award program invites everyone to nominate the meaningful people and local businesses in everyone’s lives.

On May 22nd, the celebration is coming to Sacramento with the Nextdoor 100 Block Party. Everyone is invited to this free event, which features the flavors and personalities of Sacramento: local vendors, food, entertainment, music, special guests from the community and much more. Additional details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Event Details

Date/Time: Sunday, May 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Location: Outdoors in front of the MARRS Building in Midtown (1050 20th Street)

“We are very pleased Sacramento has been selected as one of only three cities throughout the country to host a fun and free Nextdoor 100 Block Party,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10 and proud partner of the first-ever Nextdoor100 Block Party. “The goal to recognize individuals and neighbors in our communities who are doing extraordinary things is right in line with our station’s continuing ‘We Stand for You’ mission and focus.”

To date, more than 550 neighbor nominations have been submitted throughout the Greater Sacramento region. Nominations are open until May 8th, and the Nextdoor 100 honorees will be unveiled on May 23rd, 2022. For latest news, schedules and additional updates about the Nextdoor 100 Block Party in Sacramento, and to nominate a neighbor visit: http://thenextdoor100.com.