Community Invited to Old Sacramento May Day Festival

Sacramento Living History, a volunteer-led program and group supported by the Sacramento History Museum, is partnering with the Sacramento Country Dance Society to present a special, family-friendly Old Sacramento May Day Festival on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Free and open to all ages, the first-time event will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. outdoors on the 1849 Scene (the lawn near the Sacramento History Museum just across from the California State Railroad Museum). A European holiday, May Day is now largely recognized as a day to celebrate the return of spring, often with festive activities that include dancing around a decorated tree (or maypole).

To kick off the celebration, the “Queen of the May” and “Master of Ceremonies” will ride into the festival in a decorated carriage provided by Top Hand Ranch. As centerpiece to the Old Sacramento May Day Festival, a 15’ maypole – complete with a crown and ribbons – will be set-up for the special occasion. Planned activities throughout the afternoon include live music by the six-member Quite Carried Away band, festive flags and other colorful decorations, dancing and waltz demonstrations by the Sacramento County Dance Society, hourly group dances around the maypole, hands-on arts and crafts, stick horse racing, gold panning, lawn games such as cornhole and Jenga, and more.

Interested community members are encouraged to come dressed in vibrant, colorful attire as well as plan May Day picnics on the sprawling 1849 Scene lawn area.

For more information about the Old Sacramento May Day Festival or the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.