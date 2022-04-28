Home » Community Invited to Old Sacramento May Day Festival
Community Voice

Community Invited to Old Sacramento May Day Festival

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Photo courtesy of Sacramento Country Dance Society

Sacramento Living History, a volunteer-led program and group supported by the Sacramento History Museum, is partnering with the Sacramento Country Dance Society to present a special, family-friendly Old Sacramento May Day Festival on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Free and open to all ages, the first-time event will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. outdoors on the 1849 Scene (the lawn near the Sacramento History Museum just across from the California State Railroad Museum). A European holiday, May Day is now largely recognized as a day to celebrate the return of spring, often with festive activities that include dancing around a decorated tree (or maypole).

To kick off the celebration, the “Queen of the May” and “Master of Ceremonies” will ride into the festival in a decorated carriage provided by Top Hand Ranch. As centerpiece to the Old Sacramento May Day Festival, a 15’ maypole – complete with a crown and ribbons – will be set-up for the special occasion. Planned activities throughout the afternoon include live music by the six-member Quite Carried Away band, festive flags and other colorful decorations, dancing and waltz demonstrations by the Sacramento County Dance Society, hourly group dances around the maypole, hands-on arts and crafts, stick horse racing, gold panning, lawn games such as cornhole and Jenga, and more.

Interested community members are encouraged to come dressed in vibrant, colorful attire as well as plan May Day picnics on the sprawling 1849 Scene lawn area.

For more information about the Old Sacramento May Day Festival or the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

Community Invited to Old Sacramento May Day Festival via @sacramentopress
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied