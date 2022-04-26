Home » DOCO’s Makers Market Returns April 30
Community Voice

DOCO’s Makers Market Returns April 30

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Courtesy of DOCO

DOCO (Downtown Commons) is excited to announce the return of the popular and high-energy Makers Market, presented by River City Marketplace, on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up to 50 local vendors and artisans will be set up to offer an ever-changing and diverse assortment of handmade specialty items showcased on the spacious, open-air DOCO plaza. Guests will have the opportunity to shop for a wide variety of items such as jewelry, bath and body products, artwork, greeting cards, candles and more. Additionally, the plaza will be filled with entertaining music.

Makers Market shoppers are also encouraged to visit the retailers and shops available at DOCO, including Capital Agenda, Fresh N Fitted (temporary pop-up shop), Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Impound Comics, Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage, Sacramento Kings Team Store, and Urban Outfitters.

Additional DOCO Makers Markets will occur periodically throughout the year, with the next taking place on June 25. Future markets may feature special pop-ups with hands-on activities for kids, arts and crafts, and engaging performances by local groups. 

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.  For more information, visit www.docosacramento.com.

DOCO’s Makers Market Returns April 30 via @sacramentopress
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied