Midtown Association Announces New Series of Summer Activations at Fremont Park & Winn Park

Midtown Parks is excited to announce a new season of fun and open-air “Fresh Air: Fremont Park” health and wellness classes plus an exciting series of new and returning summer activations at “Wednesdays at Winn.” The summertime activations all start in May 2022, coinciding with the community-wide Big Day of Giving fundraising drive. Launched in 2019, Midtown Parks is non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of the Midtown Association that aligns with the mission of the organization to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core.

The schedule of summertime activities planned for Fremont Park (1515 Q Street) and Winn Park (1616 28th Street) include the following:

Fresh Air: Fremont Park – a summertime series of free health and wellness classes will occur daily, Monday through Friday, starting May 2 and continuing through September 30.

Mondays (6-7 p.m.) – Pilates with Christina Impastato

Tuesdays (6-7 p.m.) – Yoga Moves Us

Wednesdays (6-7 p.m.) – Bootcamp with Jarita Gulley

Thursdays (6-7 p.m.) – Yoga Moves Us

Fridays (10-11 a.m.) Co-working and (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) entertaining live music

Wednesdays at Winn – filled with community-based programming, weekly summertime activities will take place May 4 through October 29.

Every Wednesday (4:30 & 5:45 p.m.) – her Elevated will lead an outdoor workout series, providing free strength and stretch and vinyasa yoga;

Every first & third Wednesday (5-7 p.m.) – Sippin’ at Winn Wine Garden sponsored by the Natural Foods Co-op will be offering wine tastings for a $15 donation (three tastes) or a $20 donation (five tastes) with advance tickets available via Eventbrite;

Last Wednesday each month (3-4:30p) – sponsored by Sutter Health, Street Soccer USA will be set up to offer special training activities for children with their signature inflatable soccer field.

Workouts are open to all ages and fitness levels, those interested are encouraged to visit www.MidtownParks.org to review the weekly/monthly class schedule and to register. The class schedules are subject to change and additional classes may be added at a later date.

These outdoor activations are examples of ways Midtown Parks supports the well-being of the community by creating centrally-located public spaces designed to provide opportunities for recreation, leisure, and to build relationships with neighbors. On Thursday, May 5, Midtown Parks will be joining nearly 700 area nonprofits to raise funds that support critical work and to celebrate community and philanthropy in the Sacramento area. Midtown Parks aims to increase health and community engagement by investing in six Midtown parks: Fremont Park, Truitt Bark Park, Marshall Park, Muir Park, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park and Winn Park.

For more information about upcoming activations and ways to sponsor or support Midtown Parks on Big Day of Giving and throughout the year, please visit www.MidtownParks.org.