Downtown’s ‘Concerts in the Park’ Line-Up Announced

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Courtesy: Downtown Sacramento Partnership

After a two-year reprieve, Concerts in the Park will resume, bringing live music BACK to Downtown Sacramento on Friday evenings May 6 through July 29, 2022. Always fun and FREE, Concerts in the Park is the longest-running, outdoor music festival in Sacramento that showcases the talents of local and national bands, artists, and DJs at Cesar Chavez Park (9th & J Streets) in Downtown Sacramento.

“As our community continues to heal through reconnection and shared experiences, we are pleased to bring live music back to Downtown Sacramento and announce an absolutely incredible musical line-up of local and national artists that will entertain and fill the city with positive vibes for 12 Friday nights,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Concerts in the Park goes a long way to helping our downtown business owners, restaurants and bars more fully recover while returning a sense of renewed positivity and vitality to our central city.”

To unveil the impressive line-up of confirmed national and local musicians, a countdown and video drop release took place on the large-scale billboard located on the exterior of the Plaza Fifty Five building.

The exciting and high-energy 2022 Concerts in the Park line-up includes nearly 65 talented local and national bands and DJs that include sounds from musical artists such as Bob Moses (electronic duo), The Expendables (American reggae rock band), Nappy Roots (American alternative Southern rap quartet), Mod Sun (singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rapper), and Cannons (indie-pop trio) along with popular DJs including DJ Noctural, DJ Epik, and DJ NUNU, just to name a few. A detailed line-up along with more information about Concerts in the Park is available here.

A production of Downtown Sacramento Partnership, Concerts in the Park 2022 is proudly sponsored by Dignity Health, Kolas, Xfinity, Bird, Bud Light, Bogle Vineyards, Alt 94.7 and FOX40. For more information about downtown Sacramento, please visit GoDowntownSac.com.

