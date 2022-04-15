Sacramento History Museum Offers New Season of Time Travel Tours

Located in the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Sacramento History Museum is now fully re-opened seven-days-a week and offers an exciting new season of Time Travel walking tours. Popular Old Sacramento Underground tours are available seven-days-a-week and immersive Gold Fever! games are available on weekends. The museum is closed Easter Sunday and tours are not available on the holiday.

Sacramento History Museum

Inside the museum, visitors can explore 7,000 square feet of display space with a newly remodeled lobby and spacious layout. In addition to making a stop at the historic print shop on the main floor – and possibly getting glimpses of the TikTok celebrity docent Howard Hatch busy at work – a must-see exhibit is entitled California in Print: Highlights of the Eleanor McClatchy Collection that is on display in the R. Burnett Miller Gallery on the third floor. The exhibit showcases rare items and collectibles from the Eleanor McClatchy Collection housed at the Center for Sacramento History. The Sacramento History Museum is located at 101 I Street in Old Sacramento and is open seven-days-a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, youth ages 6 to 17 cost $5 and are free for children five and under.

Old Sacramento Underground Tours – Season 12!

Launching from the Sacramento History Museum, Old Sacramento Underground Tour guests enjoy a unique opportunity to explore what has been hidden beneath the city for more than 150 years, while uncovering the facts and legends that lie below historic buildings and sidewalks. Guests explore excavated foundations, enclosed pathways and interesting archaeology exhibits while hearing sounds of 1860 street life and tales of the devastation, perseverance, and determination that led to California’s only successful street-raising project. Knowledgeable tour guides provide entertaining experiences with various perspectives that may differ on each tour. Just in time for the 2022 season, new underground tour guides include the likes of Madame Fanny Lanos, Benjamin Franklin Hastings, Francis “Frankie” Bass, Dr. John F. Morse, and Lorinda Washburn, just to name a few. While tour schedules may fluctuate with the seasons, Old Sacramento Underground Tour tickets cost $22 for adults, $15 for kids 6-17, and are free for children 5 and younger.

Gold Fever! Game – Season 5!

Boom or Bust…launching from the newly relocated Sacramento Visitors Center (1000 2nd Street), guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront can experience what it was like to catch gold fever in the River City while getting actively involved in the intriguing Gold Fever! Game and tour. Participants take on personas of characters in history – or “real-life rascals” – who scratched and clawed their way to make this area the center of the Gold Rush. Never the same experience twice, Gold Fever! Game relives Sacramento’s early days when gold fever ruled amid horrible disasters that threatened fates and fortunes. To spice things up even more, elements of chance are introduced that could change the fate of tour guests. Through the course of the lively tours that meander through the historic district, visitors discover if they successfully escaped the many floods, if they managed to keep their gold dust (or lost it all at the gambling tables) and if they survived the fires, disease, and occasional steamboat explosion. While tour schedules may fluctuate with the seasons, Gold Fever! Game tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for kids 6-17, and are free for children 5 and younger.

All Time Travel Tour tickets include complimentary admission to the Sacramento History Museum. Guests who book an Old Sacramento Underground Tour and Gold Fever! Game at the same time (even if the tours take place on different days) receive special combo pricing. For more information or to purchase advance tickets for Gold Fever! Games and Old Sacramento Underground Tours, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org