ABC10 Recognized with Series of Prestigious Awards for Excellence in Journalism

ABC10, a TEGNA-owned media station, continues to be recognized with a number of impressive awards for excellence in journalism, including a coveted 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award which is considered one of the most prestigious honors in the industry. The series of outstanding national and regional awards are reflective of ABC10’s focus on delivering investigative reports and in-depth storytelling to keep viewers informed about important issues that affect their lives.

“We have nurtured a newsroom culture centered on tackling complicated topics, sharing impactful ‘deep dive’ stories with important context, and holding the powerful accountable,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “While we’re very honored to be known as the most awarded newsroom in Northern California, we’re most proud of how our in-depth coverage is helping to shed light on key issues that positively impact the lives of our viewers.”

ABC10 was recognized with the following awards for news stories that aired in 2021:

for Bartell’s Backroads “Modesto’s Blind Bowler” and for “FIRE-POWER-MONEY”; NATAS SF/NorCal 2021 Regional Emmy Awards (8) for the following: “Making sense of government corruption and corporate crime” by Brandon Rittiman, Writer “Modesto’s Blind Bowler” by John Bartell, Reporter; Tyler Horst, Photojournalist “George Washington, Milkmaids, and Herd Immunity!” by Brandon Rittiman, Director/Writer; Megan Jorgensen, Motion Graphic Designer “Bartell’s Backroads: Animals of California series” by John Bartell, Reporter “District Attorney/Officer Involved Shooting Investigations” by Andie Judson, Reporter; Victor Nieto, Editor “California Props: Explained – with Brandon Rittiman” by Brandon Rittiman, Host/Writer; Samuel Platz, Photographer/Editor “Police prone position investigation | Unchanged policies cost lives and taxpayer money” by Andie Judson, Reporter “Bartell’s Backroads: Desert oddity series” by John Bartell, Reporter/Host

ABC10’s award-winning news coverage is led by Director of Content Jill Manuel and Executive Producer of Special Projects Gonzalo Magana with outstanding efforts by a dedicated, diverse, and talented newsroom staff filled with investigative reporters, storytellers, photojournalists, editors, writers, creatives, and many others who work diligently behind-the-scenes.

To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch these award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/c/ABC10.