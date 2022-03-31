Midtown Association Announces Three New “Street Food Sacramento” Grant Awardees

The Midtown Association is proud to announce three new “Street Food Sacramento” grant recipients selected as part of a continuing program designed to celebrate and amplify Sacramento’s diverse street food culture while also reducing entry barriers of historically underrepresented populations. Among other valuable benefits, the recipients will have the opportunity to participate as vendors in the thriving and ever-expanding Midtown Farmers Market for an entire year, starting as early as April 2022. The approximate value for each of the “Street Food Sacramento” grants is $11,250 per food business.

The 2022 “Street Food Sacramento” grant awardees include the following:

Fernando Ponce of Chido’s Restaurant & Bar, featuring traditional seafood dishes from Southern Mexico, such as tacos gobernador, Campechana with shrimp and octopus, and tacos de pescado;

The Mak Family (Hong, Minh, Yen, and Ashlee) of Mak & Grille, featuring authentic Iu Mien cuisine with a fusion of Chinese, Vietnamese, and American foods, in addition to a line of small batch bottled sauces freshly curated with a depth of spice, flavor, and wholesome goodness;

Geronimo Escobar of Steady Smokin' BBQ, featuring classic barbeque cuisine, such as smoked brisket, pulled pork and mac 'n' cheese, along with several dishes with a Mexican influence, like smoked beef cheek tacos.

In addition to coveted booth space at the Midtown Farmers Market, the “Street Food Sacramento” grant package also includes infrastructure to use at their booths (including a tent and tables), marketing support (logo, business cards, menu design and printing), support with event insurance, startup funds to purchase products, and social media support (guidance on how to use an existing profile more efficiently or in the creation of a profile). Participants will also have access to technical assistance, including a mentor and workshops through the MetroBusiness Center, hosted by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, starting at month six of the grant term.

“We’re thrilled to continue offer and extend the amazingly successful ‘Street Food Sacramento’ grant food program to more deserving individuals,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “It has been incredibly rewarding to watch the first three cohort of winners from 2020 grow and prosper with the help of this innovative program. The entire region wins when diverse new food offerings are introduced into our collective culinary culture. We look forward to watching our three new winners bring their food products to market and the delicious new offerings that await.”

This program is made possible with invaluable guidance and support provided by a team of community leaders. Technical assistance partners include Alchemist CDC, Franklin Neighborhood Development Corporation, and the Sacramento Metro Chamber. The grantee selection committee includes representatives from the following community-minded local businesses and organizations: Mulvaney’s B&L, Patrick Harbison Public Relations, Raley’s, Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna’s office, Sacramento Metro Chamber, Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Sacramento Region Community Foundation.

The Midtown Farmers Market is owned and managed by the Midtown Association with more information available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org.