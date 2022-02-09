DOCO is a Real Sweet Spot to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Offering delicious dinner menus made for two, rich and decadent desserts, luxurious spa services for couples, wedding vow renewal packages and more, DOCO (Downtown Commons) is offering plenty of sweet and sensational spots to treat that special someone in February.

A sampling of the offers and ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day (some available all month long) at DOCO include:

Identity Boutique – offers a fun and easy way to get into the swing of Valentine’s Day with a lovely photo-op selfie spot. Plus, on Valentine’s Day, shoppers will receive a free pair of earrings with a purchase of $50 or more (while supplies last).

Insomnia Cookies – is heating things up with an all-red velvet lineup. From heart-shaped cookie cakes to the Chocolate Lovers Lil' Dipper and Sweetheart Combo Pack, Insomnia Cookies has the perfect treat for the occasion.

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel – is offering romantic "I Do, Re-Do" wedding vow renewal packages, each complete with a one-hour ceremony on the west end pool deck for up to six guests, a LOVE marquee sign as backdrop, a ceremony officiant, bouquet of flowers and champagne toast. Time slot space for renewal ceremonies is limited and available on Saturday & Sunday, 2/12-13 only. More details available at www.sawyerhotel.com/sacramento-wedding-venues/wedding-packages/.

"Love Wins" Photo Pop-Up – complete with hearts and colorful balloons, DOCO guests will want to pop by the limited-time "Love Wins" selfie spot in west plaza on Friday through Monday (2/11-14). Guests are encouraged to share pictures on social and tag @docosacramento plus email photos to [email protected] to enter for a chance to win an indulgent $500 DOCO gift card package featuring a one-night stay at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. To win the gift card package, guests must be 18 years or older; the winner will be drawn randomly and notified via email on 2/15/22. More information is available at www.docosacramento.com/lovewins

Polanco Cantina – has developed a special Valentine's dinner for-two menu available on Sunday and Monday (2/13-14) for $100 that includes choice of two pre-selected cocktails (Como La Flor or Breathless), an appetizer of two tempting tamales, Del Marcado salads, choice of two mouth-watering entrees (Pollo Pibil Tacos or Machaca Enchilada) and delectable Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake Cup desserts, all house-made. Reservations are recommended.

Revival at the Sawyer – is holding a three-day Valentine's Day celebration and contest titled called #IMWITHCUPID Friday through Sunday (2/11-13) highlighted by Ketel One/Ketel One Botanical and Chandon/Chandon Rose drink specials plus a photo booth set up all weekend long (reservations available via OpenTable). Guests are encouraged to post photos on Instagram (geotag Revival) and use #imwithcupid in the photo caption. Guest with the most likes by end-of-day on 2/21 will win a private event for up to six people that includes a menu from Chef Patrick. For rules and details, please visit https://revivalsacramento.com/event-calendar/.

Trü Encompass Beauty – offers luxurious ways to relish in romance all month with two indulgent couples packages: the Tru Love Spa Experience in the new private Gold Room complete with an aromatic steam room experience, a facial and massage (per person), sweet treats from Estelle's and some bubbly (available 2/11-14) or the Tru Love Package complete with two spa services (facial or massage) and sparkling champagne to toast to "tru" love.

Vine + Grain – the newly openedupscale wine and craft beer bar – that has a selection of 60 wines from all over the world, rotating craft-beers and a seasonal, tapas style menu highlighted by California cuisine – is offering a Girl Scout cookie wine flight pairing for the entire month of February.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.