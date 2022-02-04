Downtown Sacramento Partnership to Present State of Downtown on February 22

Produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and presented by Kaiser Permanente, the highly-anticipated State of Downtown breakfast will take place on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 8 to 10 a.m. at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. After pausing in 2021, the signature event returns to celebrate Sacramento’s urban core, highlight the projects and amenities recently completed, and preview exciting new and upcoming revitalization initiatives.

The celebratory program will feature an address by both Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Downtown Sacramento Partnership Executive Director Michael Ault, plus a thought-provoking keynote address by Stuart Mangrum, Director of the Philosophical Center of Burning Man Project. A member of the Burning Man community for nearly 30 years, Mangrum has contributed to the culture as an artist, a volunteer organizer, and in staff roles in communications and education.

“State of Downtown is one of our very special signature programs and we’re thrilled to showcase how teamwork and public/private collaboration are essential to our success, especially after the challenging two years we’ve all endured,” said Michael Ault, executive director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “The 2022 State of Downtown is an exciting public platform where our region’s leaders and influencers will share ideas, insights and initiatives that foster home-grown talent to fuel new industries, discoveries, and businesses that will lead to a more vibrant and thriving downtown.”

In addition, State of Downtown will feature a special JVance Stewart Award for Community Service. The JVance Award recognizes individuals and organizations that demonstrate a passion for enhancing the lives of others through service by improving the quality of life within the downtown core. In 2022, the prestigious award will be presented to Rivkah Sass, retiring Sacramento Public Library Director and CEO, in recognition of her dedication and compassion while helping unhoused individuals navigate their lives into a better reality.

The State of Downtown program is presented by Kaiser Permanente and sponsored by SMUD, Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Credit Union, Stantec, Sactown Magazine, Dignity Health, CBRE, SAFE Credit Union, Cushman & Wakefield, Market One Builders, Sutter Health, Vision Launchers, Sacramento Regional Transit, Comstock’s Magazine, and more.

For more information about downtown Sacramento, please visit GoDowntownSac.com; for details about the State of Downtown, go to www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/state-of-downtown/.