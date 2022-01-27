Midtown Association’s Wednesdays at Winn World Market to Celebrate Black History Month

The Midtown Association is proud to celebrate Black History Month during the thriving midweek Wednesdays at Winn World Market with a variety of diverse and exciting offerings and family-friendly activities each Wednesday evening in February. Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, this year-round boutique market first debuted in August 2020 at Winn Park (1616 28th Street) and has since evolved into a thriving world market that celebrates food diversity plus culinary cuisine and artisan goods from around the globe.

“In addition to the essential service of providing more open-air fresh food access to the community, we are thrilled that Wednesdays at Winn has evolved into a world market that celebrates culinary and cultural diversity in so many ways,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “While the world market focus will continue all year long, we’re especially proud to showcase and uplift our local Black-owned business and vendors, artists and artisans throughout the month of February. The goal is to highlight Black-owned businesses and vendors during Black History Month and beyond by encouraging residents and visitors to buy Black, shop local, and build community.”

During the month of February 2022, the midweek market will showcase a variety of Black-owned vendors along with special activations by Black artists that include entertaining arts and crafts, live music and dance, plus live art and spoken word performances. A sampling of the confirmed Black-owned local vendors who will be on-site at Wednesdays at Winn World Market in February (some on a rotating basis) include the following: Black Lily Naturals, Cactus Roses, ISCREAM Yogurt Truck, Local Hunny, Louise’s Creations, Original Peppergirl, Playwood Crafting, Renegade Dining, Sankofa Center and Yummy Honey Co.

“This partnership between Sac Black Biz and the Midtown Association is an exciting new effort to show Sacramento Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs that Midtown Sacramento welcomes them with open arms,” said Chris Lodgson, Creator/Owner of Sac Black Biz. “We’re starting with the Black History Month Markets on Wednesdays at Winn Park, but this is just the beginning. The mission is to create a sustained culture of support and upliftment in Midtown, not just for Sacramento’s amazing Black entrepreneurs, but the entire Sacramento Black community.”

Sponsored by Midtown Parks and Sutter Health, Wednesdays at Winn World Market operates from 3 to 7 p.m. The market typically features 30+ open-air booths filled with flowers, artisan goods, and farmers’ market grocery items, along with additional elements such as free fitness classes and eye-catching artistry.

The Wednesdays at Winn World Market is owned and managed by the Midtown Association and is in addition to the ever-expanding Midtown Farmers Market that takes place on Saturdays on 20th Street between J and L Streets and on K Street from 19th to 21st Streets. Open-air markets play a critical role in the community by helping to maintain fresh food access to shoppers of all income levels while also providing additional safety aspects given the outdoor environment. Parking for Wednesdays at Winn World Market is available on the street or in nearby garages, and attendees are encouraged to take SacRT light rail and exit at the 29th Street stop. For more detailed information about Wednesdays at Winn World Market, please visit www.wednesdaysatwinn.com.