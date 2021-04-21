Sac Self-Help Housing Launches New Housing Component for Recently Incarcerated Individuals

Sacramento Self-Help Housing is proud to support St. Vincent de Paul’s existing “The Exodus Project” to now include operating three transitional houses for recently incarcerated individuals from the Sacramento County Correctional Facility with funding provided by the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance. In addition to providing transitional housing, the program supports those recently released from incarceration to develop and sustain the tools and resources necessary for a successful re-entry. Operated by Sacramento Self-Help Housing, the three Exodus Project transitional houses are located throughout Sacramento County and the first individuals recently released from incarceration moved in on Friday, April 16, 2021.

“Studies have shown that recently incarcerated individuals are 10 times more likely to be homeless than the general public,” said John Foley, Executive Director of Sacramento Self-Help Housing. “This new component of ‘The Exodus Project’ is especially exciting as it offers a path for a more successful reentry process for formerly incarcerated individuals that really have no place to go. Without question, this program will help reduce the number of individuals who would otherwise be homeless and likely end up on the streets in the Sacramento region.”

The program is free for participants and each house will be home to six individuals. The program participants will be housed for six months to allow time for them to access healthcare services (including addiction and mental health treatment if needed), access educational programs, and explore employment opportunities. Sacramento Self-Help Housing and St. Vincent de Paul will also provide a holistic set of case management resources focused on human dignity, self-awareness, and achieving permanent housing.

“We know that 70 to 80 percent of people coming out of jail are without housing. We are delighted to cooperate with Sacramento Self-Help Housing on this project,” Rabbi Seth Castleman, Program Director of The Exodus Project. Supporting “The Exodus Project” is one more way Sacramento Self-Help Housing assists those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by providing much needed services as well as finding and retaining stable and affordable housing. For more about Sacramento Self-Help Housing, please call 916-531-3653 or visit www.sacselfhelp.org.